Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park maintains production while ensuring safety for workers

Enterprises in Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park in HCM City are working to maintain production amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp
HCM CITY — The city's health sector and Thủ Đức city authorities must apply strict Covid-19 prevention measures to maintain safety and industrial production value at Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) amid the pandemic, Phan Văn Mãi, deputy secretary of HCM City's Party Committee, said.
During a visit to the park on Monday, Mãi said the park should strive to become "a green zone" that offers absolute safety even after the current outbreak ends.
He said the city's health sector should give priority for vaccinations to workers at the park to help production activities return to normal.
Nguyễn Anh Thi, head of the SHTP Management Board, said that 60 of 157 enterprises in the park were struggling to maintain production with more than 10,000 employees, or only 20 per cent of the number of workers compared to normal days.
They have set up temporary accommodations and food at work sites or have found places for their employees to stay following the "One road, two locations" programme from the city authority.
The two giants Intel and Samsung have seen a decrease in the number of employees but they have reached production value of more than 60 per cent.
The park's management board has been working with health authorities to evaluate safety for people at 10 enterprises so they can add 4,000 more workers.
The enterprises must ensure good living conditions for the workers for the long pandemic fight, Mãi said.
"If a risk or a bad situation happens, it should be handled promptly, without compromising enterprises' production and the whole area," he said.
Mãi checked pandemic prevention activities at Samsung Viet Nam Company, and the park's canteen for workers.
By 2025, SHTP aims to become a key contributor to the city's export turnover, reaching export value of about US$30 billion. It has 164 projects with a total investment of $8.4 billion.
Despite being hit hard by the outbreak, its production value reached $11.2 billion in the first six months of the year, accounting for 45 per cent of the set target.
Its export and import value were $10.5 billion and $9.3 billion in the first six months of the year, respectively. — VNS
