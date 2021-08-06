S Korean, Đông Á University sign sustainable development deal

Yang Yong, director of South Korea’s The Most Beautiful Tree organisation, shows an agreement signed with Đông Á Univerity in Đà Nẵng City. The deal aims to boost exchanges between Đà Nẵng and Gwangju city in Korea. Photo courtesy Trần Phương Chi

ĐÀ NẴNG — South Korea's The Most Beautiful Tree organisation has inked its first deal on sustainable development with the central city-based Đông Á University deepening ties between Gwangju in South Korea and Đà Nẵng city.

The deal, which was signed at an online event on Tuesday (August 3), will focus on cooperation and development on environmentally-friendly action projects and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) communication campaigns among Vietnamese and Korean students.

Director of the organisation, Yang Yong said Đà Nẵng has been known as a 'liveable city' in central Việt Nam, and the 'zero waste' project has been jointly implemented by the organisation and Đông Á University.

She said the organisation will use it as a bridge to link Đà Nẵng and Gwangju along with student exchanges and educational programmes from Korean universities and Đông Á University's Korean language and culture research faculty.

South Korea officially opened its Consulate General in Đà Nẵng with the aim of boosting tourism and investment between S Korea and central Việt Nam.

In July, Woori Bank Việt Nam's Đà Nẵng branch and One Terrace company from Japan also signed a human resources training deal with Đông Á University.

The local university also signed an agreement on high-tech farming technology, and research and development with the central highlands Đắk Lắk provincial science and technology department as well as local businesses to build farm produce supply chains in the region.

At least 400 businesses and universities from Việt Nam, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK, Germany, France, Australia and the US have been co-operating with Đông Á University in human resources training, education and manpower recruitment for domestic and international markets.

The top 15 universities and colleges in Đà Nẵng enrol more than 90,000 students each year, of which 75 per cent to 94 per cent of students were successfully employed by both local and foreign businesses six months after graduation. – VNS