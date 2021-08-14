Russian opinion appreciates Vietnam’s initiatives related to maritime security

Russia's leading e-newspaper Infox.ru on August 12 ran an article titled "Three steps to peace at sea" by Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Foundation for the Support of Scientific Research "Workshop of Eurasian Ideas."

The author said that with its three proposals, Vietnam not only reminded the world of the risks of territorial disputes and shared responsibility for possible consequences, but also introduced specific points that should be implemented with the help of international efforts.

Trofimchuk expressed his belief that the proposals will become a new start for achieving a lasting peace in the East Sea (South China Sea), which will become an example for replicating this approach in other parts of the world.

Assessing Vietnam's responsible behavior in the international arena, the expert wrote Vietnam regularly shows its positivity and dynamism in its activities, contributing to seeking peaceful solutions and participating in all activities within the framework of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as between ASEAN and its partners to settle disputes in the East Sea; while promoting professional dialogue and establishing multilateral cooperation.

On the same day, the "Argumenti I Fakti" (Arguments and Facts) newspaper also posted an article affirming that Vietnam's three maritime arguments are consistent with international law.

According to the article, security, stability and freedom of navigation in the East Sea has become a common issue of the region and the world. In that context, the speech by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, with three important proposals to strengthen international cooperation and unify actions to promptly and effectively respond to maritime security challenges, is interesting.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia, analyst Valeria Vershinina from the ASEAN Center under the Moscow Diplomatic Academy (MGIMO) appreciated Vietnam's approach to addressing regional security issues and potential Vietnam – Russia cooperation in ensuring maritime security.

According to the Russian expert, the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in such an important event proves the international community's high confidence in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Government leader soundly pointed out to today’s traditional and non-traditional challenges to maritime security that require global response.

Vershinina affirmed that Vietnam's approach to maritime security is completely correct and coincides with Russia's official viewpoint.

It is necessary to combine joint efforts to make progress in this direction, with the participation of international organizations, regional structures such as ASEAN, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), while maintaining the central role of the United Nations, Vershinina added.

Source: VNA