Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Roche Vietnam announced that it has launched SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test for Việt Nam's market in early August.
The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test is for use in point of care settings for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. This can help healthcare professionals identify a SARS-CoV-2 infection in people suspected to carry the virus with results typically ready in 15 minutes. In addition, it serves as a valuable initial screening test for individuals that have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infected patients or a high risk environment. The test has a sensitivity of 95.5 per cent and a specificity of 99.2 per cent, based on selected sample population study.
Affordable and fast instrument-free testing kit enables convenient use for healthcare professionals at different point of care locations
The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test is performed by healthcare professionals in a number of different settings close to the patient. This is highly beneficial where timely decisions are needed or laboratory testing is inaccessible. The test will help to quickly identify people who are infected and allow better patient management as well as more effective use of healthcare resources.
The Rapid Antigen Test is an addition to the comprehensive Roche diagnostic portfolio to support healthcare systems with more available tools in combating COVID-19 through testing in the laboratory and at the point of care. Currently, this portfolio includes molecular, serology and rapid test solutions which help to diagnose and manage COVID-19 during the various stages of infection, recovery and resolution of infection.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve globally with varying developments from country to country and we are partnering with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and organisations to help and make sure that patients have access to the tests, and receive treatment and care they need. The new Rapid Antigen test as well as the existing diagnostics menu for critical care will continue to make a significant contribution to fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Qadeer Raza, General Manager, Roche Vietnam, said.
Antigen test reliably and quickly triages people suspected of SARS-CoV-2, with results ready in 15 minutes
Roche's SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of a specific antigen of SARS-CoV-2 present in human nasopharynx. This test is performed by healthcare professionals using a nasopharyngeal swab collected from a patient with results ready in only 15 minutes. The results are intended to aid in the early diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients showing clinical symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 and assist in the initial screening of patients.
Roche COVID-19 total solutions in Việt Nam
Roche provides a full COVID-19 portfolio in Việt Nam with SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test and RT-PCR molecular diagnostic test. These three diagnostics solutions have been assessed by Viet Nam’s Ministry of Health to support the COVID-19 management in the country.
Rapid antigen test helps in the early diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients showing clinical symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 and assists in the initial screening of patients. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test can tell whether a person has been infected with COVID-19. From there, it determines the infection rate and community immune status. RT-PCR test is intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 in currently infected patients. — VNS
