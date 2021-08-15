Restricted travel to reduce coronavirus infections

A street in Đà Nẵng. Travel has been limited, while the city’s Sơn Trà District still recorded an average of 64 infection cases each day between August 3-11. VNS Photo Lê Lâm

CENTRAL REGION — Doctors from Đà Nẵng's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have warned of an increase in COVID-19 infections in lockdown zones as the daily average has remained around 63 cases since lockdown began on August 3.

The CDC said 19 out of 56 people – 34 per cent – at five locked-down wards in the district tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on Wednesday.

Testing has been sped up, while everyone is required to stay at home.

Travel among residents would spark increasing numbers of coronavirus infections in Sơn Trà District, and a travel ban must be strictly controlled by local authorities.

The district has allocated mobile food vans to locked-down areas, while home delivery services by community volunteers has been in place since August 5.

Up to 30 tonnes of vegetables have been taken to locked down residential areas on Tuesday, while the district received a donation of 15 tonnes of farm produce from Quảng Nam Province.

The CDC also said the city is treating 43 severe cases of COVID-19 out of 1,067 patients at hospitals since July 10.

The city's People's Committee has been discussing banning all travel throughout the city for a week.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections have been controlled in Quảng Nam Province, as shopping, outdoor sporting activities and take-away food courts were resumed in Tam Kỳ city from Tuesday.

Food transported to locked down zones in Mân Thái ward of Sơn Trà peninsula in Đà Nẵng. Strict limits on travel would stop the increase in coronavirus infections. Photo courtesy Mân Thái Ward

Mass gatherings at public sites are still restricted in the city.

The province reported that half of infection cases (100 out of 231) had been quarantined, while 7,600 were isolated at home since July 18.

The Islands' district of Lý Sơn, off the coast of QUảng Ngãi Province, has asked for a ban on all travel from the mainland.

The islands have not recorded any cases since the pandemic hit the region from 2020.

The provincial health department reported that seriously-ill COVID-19 patients only accounted for 4.2 per cent of current 190 patients receiving treatment.

It said 207 COVID-19 patients had been released after treatment at hospitals since June 26. VNS