Red Cross Society launches campaign to support COVID-19-hit residents

The campaign, entitled "Connecting the community – overcoming challenges," will be carried out from August to November 2021 with its peak time from mid-August to mid-September.

To implement the campaign, the VRC Central Committee will use VND 4.3 billion (nearly USD 190,000) from the reserve fund to support 20 localities, focusing on three main activities including providing "Red Cross family bags," each worth VND 500,000 (USD 22), in 20 provinces and cities, providing meals for patients with difficult circumstances being treated in hospitals in Hanoi and cash support for migrant workers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi who lost their jobs and are living in difficulties.

The campaign aims to connect activities to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic of provinces and cities, improve the effectiveness of support and make positive contributions to the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in localities.

