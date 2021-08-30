Record of 14,224 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday recorded the highest ever COVID-19 infections in one day, with 14,224 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Five of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
There were another 315 coronavirus-related deaths announced, most in HCM City with 245, increasing the total number of fatalities to 11,064.
Among the new local infections, Bình Dương recorded the highest with 6,050, followed by HCM City (5,889), Long An (524) and Đồng Nai (491).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported 110 new infections.
Other cases were found in Tiền Giang (221), Khánh Hòa (126), An Giang (90), Kiên Giang (73), Nghệ An (68), Tây Ninh (56), Đà Nẵng (54), Bình Thuận (46), Thừa Thiên Huế (40), Đồng Tháp (37), Cần Thơ (36), Trà Vinh (36), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (33), Quảng Bình (30), Quảng Ngãi (30), Đắk Lắk (24), Bình Định (20), Sóc Trăng (19), Thanh Hóa (18), Bình Phước (15), Phú Yên (14), Bến Tre (11), Quảng Nam (10), Vĩnh Long (7), Ninh Thuận (7), Quảng Trị (6), Đắk Nông (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Hậu Giang (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Sơn La (2), Kon Tum (2), Hưng Yên (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and Cà Mau (1).
This has brought the country's total number of COVID-19 infections to 449,489 so far.
Out of the domestic cases, 7,504 were reported as community infections in communities outside quarantine areas and locked down zones.
Also on Monday, 9,014 patients were declared coronavirus-free, taking to total number of recoveries to 228,816.
As of August 30, Việt Nam has administered a total of over 19.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 2,524,407 individuals have been fully vaccinated. — VNS
