Record of 12,096 new COVID-19 cases detected on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported a new record of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 12,096 infections.

A further 335 COVID-related deaths were also announced.

Of the latest transmissions, three were imported and 12,093 were locally transmitted, the Ministry of Health said. Among the new cases, 7,321 were found in the community.

The total number of deaths in the country as of August 25 stood at 9,349, accounting for 2.5 per cent of the total number of cases. The rate is 0.4 per cent higher than the world’s average COVID-19 deaths.

HCM City today recorded the highest number of new infections in the country with 5,294, an increase of 667 cases compared to Tuesday. Bình Dương Province came second with 4,129 new cases, an increase of 501 cases compared to Tuesday.

New cases were also detected in Đồng Nai (618), Long An (460), Tiền Giang (319), Đà Nẵng (162), Khánh Hòa (150), Tây Ninh (119), Bình Thuận (106), Hà Nội (96), Nghệ An (95), Đồng Tháp (93), Cần Thơ (90), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (75), An Giang (50), Đắk Lắk (40), Cà Mau (28), Phú Yên (27), Trà Vinh (24), Kiên Giang (23), Bình Định (18), Hà Tĩnh (15), Quảng Nam (9), Bạc Liêu (7), Bình Phước (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Đắk Nông (5), Sơn La (4), Hậu Giang (4), Sóc Trăng (4), Thanh Hóa (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Thái Bình (2), Quảng Ngãi (2), and Quảng Bình (1).

The 335 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday are in HCM City (266), Bình Dương (31), Long An (16), Đồng Nai (13), Đà Nẵng (3), Hà Nội (1), Bến Tre (1), Bình Phước (1), Khánh Hòa (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1) and Tiền Giang (1).

On Wednesday, a total 7,646 of people were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 169,921 .

By August 25, 18,095,473 people have been vaccinated, of those 2,039,251 people have been given two doses.

There are seven provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days – Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái and Hà Giang.

There are 749 patients currently in intensive care and 27 patients are under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). — VNS