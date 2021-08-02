Rappers Pháo, American rapper Tyga release video on YouTube

American rapper and singer-songwriter Tyga and female rapper Pháo of Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of producer

HCM CITY — A performance video by Vietnamese female rapper Pháo and American rapper, singer and songwriter Michel Ray Stevenson, known as Tyga, has been released on YouTube.

The work, 2 Ph ú t H ơ n (Make It Hot), is the remake of a song of the same name by Pháo, which attracted more than 5.3 million views on YouTube after just six days of release in March last year.

The video was remixed by Christian "Cq" Quinonez, a producer for Tyga's hits. It was produced by DJ, producer Kaiz and Warner Music Viet Nam & Spinnin's Records.

In the new version of 2 Ph ú t H ơ n , Pháo and Tyga perform House music in Vietnamese and English.

Young rapper Pháo,18, began her career as an underground singer and songwriter when she was in high school. — Photo from the artist's Facebook page

The visuals on the video were created by Tùng Crazy Monkey, a famous visual artist of HCM City.

2 Phú t H ơ n was released on YouTube on July 23, and has attracted more than 126,000 views.

"I hope my performance with Tyga in 2 Ph ú t H ơ n will take my career to new heights," the 18-year-old Pháo wrote on her Facebook page.

Pháo, whose real name is Nguyễn Diệu Hiền, was born in 2003 in Tuyên Quang Province. She began her career as an underground singer and songwriter when she was at high school.

In 2018, she became involved in rap.

Last year, she was the 1st runner-up at King of Rap , a reality TV show adapted from South Korea's Show Me the Money rap competition.

The full video of the performances of contestants in the first episode of King of Rap reached nearly 6 million views after a week of being on YouTube.

Pháo has released 10 songs, including hits 2 Ph ú t H ơ n , Ta L à Của Nhau ( We belong together) and Vietnamese Girl .

She now studies at the Hà Nội College of Arts.

Tyga has signed a recording contract with leading agencies such as Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records.

He has collaborated with superstars such as Chirs Brown, Lil Wayne and Drake.

His single, Taste , peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018. The song was the lead single for his seventh album Legendary released in 2019.

He was nominated for the Best Rap/Collaboration, Video and Best Song at the Grammy Awards, BET Awards and World Music Awards in 2011 and 2014. — VNS