Quảng Trị farmer successful in organic farming

Nguyễn Đăng Vương makes probiotics for animal feed in his farm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thủy

QUẢNG TRỊ ­— A man in the central province of Quảng Trị has successfully developed an organic farming model in combination with online trading of safe food.

Nguyễn Đăng Vương, a 37-year-old farmer in Vĩnh Chấp Commune of Vĩnh Linh District, has contributed to protecting consumer health and increased his income.

Vương had long-held the desire to build his own brand of safe organic food to the market.

So in 2015, when he had the opportunity to visit Japan, he went to study organic fertiliser production, microbial feed and organic farming.

By visiting and studying domestic and foreign organic models for a long time, he was able to build his own business.

In 2019, Vương decided to use his modest savings to set up a farm on his family's 4 hectares of agricultural land.

By early last year, he had invested more than VNĐ1 billion (US$43,600) in setting up nine separate and closed breeding areas.

His farm is currently raising more than 3,000 chickens, 1,000 ducks and more than 30 pigs, including domestic pigs and wild boar hybrids.

He faced many difficulties and failures, which initially discouraged him.

"The first days were the most difficult time. After many times of failing to incubate probiotics for animal feed, I wanted to give up," said Vương. "But I thought 'no pain, no gain' and I was determined to keep going. If one batch was spoiled, I made another one. After many failures, I finally found the right formula and ratio."

His animals were fed organic foods made by himself as he absolutely refused to use weight gaining substances and antibiotics.

A highlight of Vương's organic farming model is the use of spoiled and leftover fruit and vegetables from markets, households, schools and restaurants to process animal feed.

He collects the fruit and vegetables, then purees and brews them using micro-fermentation with garlic yeast and other substances.

To increase protein for animal feed, he raises black fly larvae and uses by-products such as fish heads, intestines, beer and bean residue.

The animal feed is only fed to livestock and poultry after being processed in accordance with the accurate procedures.

He takes a month longer than conventional breeding farms to sell his animals because they do not use stimulants and weight gaining substances.

However, he says that his animals are less susceptible to diseases, and as the meat and eggs have no antibiotics or chemical residues they are more delicious.

Vương's meat and eggs are favoured by the market and sold at 30-35 per cent higher than other produce.

Online trading

To find stable buyers for his products, Vương uses social networks and apps such as Facebook, YouTube and Zalo for marketing and sales.

Through these channels, he has uploaded hundreds of videos sharing his experience organically raising chickens, pigs and ducks as well as promoting his produce to consumers.

He has made video clips about the process of producing animal feed, raising animals, butchering, meat processing and product packaging.

Gradually, his produce has gained a foothold in the market.

To meet the needs of consumers, besides wholesale, he also directly delivers goods to households.

Every year, Vương makes VNĐ180-200 million (US$4,200-4,500) in profit.

Vương's farm has also created regular jobs for five local labourers with an average monthly income of VNĐ5-6 million per person.

From the initial success, Vương is investing in building a brand of Vĩnh Chấp Organic Chicken and establishing Vương Tây Sơn Clean Agriculture Cooperative with the aim of helping other farmers in his hometown.

Lê Đức Quang Huy, chairman of Farmers’ Association of Vĩnh Chấp Commune said: "Vương's model of organic farming and clean food production is a new and successful direction in the locality. The model has not only brought high economic values to his family but also created jobs for local labourers in the commune."

In the near future, the association plans to expand Vương's model in the commune and establish an organic livestock cooperative in order to develop agricultural production. – VNS