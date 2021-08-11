PV GAS child warriors dance to defeat Covid-19

The implementation of social distancing measures in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities during the summer vacation creates difficulties because children are at home, cannot go out to participate in outdoor activities, which then affects their physical and mental health. The contest helps PV Gas families by offering their children a fun, cohesive, and healthy competitive event.

This contest is designed for children up to the age of 16 and takes place from July 28 to August 28, 2021. The main activity is an online gymnastics dance practice to the tune of a special song composed for the program, entitled "PV Gas warriors defeating Corona".

The PV Gas Youth Union organizes online Zoom practice sessions for participants from 16:30 to 17:30 on weekdays and from 10:00 to 11:00 on weekends. Contestants practice modern dance under the guidance of a coach with fun, easy-to-understand exercises from which they can create team coordination.

When the children practice and perform their dances, the parents can record clips and send them to the contest. As each contestant can only send one best clip to the organizers, participants are encouraged to include special costumes, decorations, and performances by family members.

The jury will calculate points based on full participation in practice days – 1 point for each day and 30 points for full participation, and up to 70 points for dance quality. First prize will be VND3 million/prize; two second prizes of VND2 million each; five third prizes of VND1 million each and 20 consolation prizes of VND500,000 each.

The "PV Gas child warriors dance defeating Covid-19" program offers a fresh and useful summer activity from July 28, 2021.

Manh Chung