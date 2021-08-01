Private medical sector asked to join COVID-19 fight

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the ministry made the appeal to increase resources for the fight in accordance with Articles 48 and 55 of the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and Articles 39 and 53 of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.

Chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees will be responsible for directing Health Departments to request private medical establishments to receive and treat COVID-19 patients when requested.

They are also required to create favorable conditions for private medical sector in the effort, equip them with medical equipment and provide support for their staff in line with regulations.

As of July 30 morning, Vietnam had documented 133,405 COVID-19 infections.

