Private hospital Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức in HCM City begins admitting COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 patients being taken care of at Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức Hospital. — Photo courtesy of the hospital

HCM CITY — The Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital in HCM City's Thủ Đức city on Monday began admitting COVID-19 patients after one week of preparation to share the burden with public hospitals and meet the increasing number of cases.

The hospital's 100 beds on the second to fourth floors along with necessary equipment are used to serve COVID-19 patients. The number of beds will be increased to 200.

More than 3,000 doctors, nurses and other medical staff who work at the Hoàn Mỹ system’s 15 hospitals and six clinics have been sent to work at the Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

The cost of COVID-19 treatment will be covered by the health insurance fund and additional costs not in the COVID-19 treatment list will be charged based on the hospital’s fees. — VNS