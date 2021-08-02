Private hospital Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức in HCM City begins admitting COVID-19 patients

HCM CITY — The Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital in HCM City's Thủ Đức city on Monday began admitting COVID-19 patients after one week of preparation to share the burden with public hospitals and meet the increasing number of cases.
The hospital's 100 beds on the second to fourth floors along with necessary equipment are used to serve COVID-19 patients. The number of beds will be increased to 200.
More than 3,000 doctors, nurses and other medical staff who work at the Hoàn Mỹ system’s 15 hospitals and six clinics have been sent to work at the Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.
The cost of COVID-19 treatment will be covered by the health insurance fund and additional costs not in the COVID-19 treatment list will be charged based on the hospital’s fees. — VNS
- Iowa wrestling: Even early in his coaching career, wrestling icon admitted that he's 'one hell of a coach'
- The Trial of John Jonchuck, Day 19: Testimony ends, closing arguments set for Monday
- THE NOONER for 02-28-19
- Funding, grad rates top lists of Salem-Keizer School Board candidates
- Protruding Breasts! Acidic Pulp! #*@&!$% Senators! McCarthyism! Commies! Crime! And Punishment!
- Daily Business Report-Feb. 6, 2019, San Diego Metro Magazine
- Accused priests teach, counsel young children under the radar
- Without oversight, scores of accused priests commit crimes
- Hacienda HealthCare board has history of questionable deals, nepotism
- Would expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin really cost $1.1 billion?
- Women to Watch honorees come from worlds of business, philanthropy, health care
- Pasco and Hernando events
- Things to do in Pasco and Hernando counties starting Feb. 22
- President Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address: Read full transcript
- Read a transcript of Trump’s 2019 State of the Union speech
- Full Text: President Trump's State of the Union Address
- Transcript: Trump’s State of the Union, Annotated
- President Trump's State of the Union Address: read the speech
- Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union Address Full Text: Read President's Speech to Congress
- Read, watch: President Trump's State of the Union address
Private hospital Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức in HCM City begins admitting COVID-19 patients have 345 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.