President’s official visit affirms special attention to promoting Vietnam-Laos special relationship

This is his first overseas trip since President Nguyen Xuan Phuc took office and the first official visit of a Vietnamese senior leader to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic after the visit of Lao Party General Secretary and Preseident Thongloun Sisoulith in June, 2021.
The Vietnamese President's visit affirms Vietnam's special attention to promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos.
As neighboring countries, Vietnam and Laos have a long-standing friendship. The two Parties, States, and peoples have always supported each other during each country's struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as current national construction and defense cause.
The relationship has become a development norm and a factor ensuring the success of the revolutionary cause of each country and a valuable asset of the two Parties and peoples.
The two sides have always pledged to promote responsibilities in maintaining, protecting, and nurturing their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation. They are enhancing cooperation in various fields on the basis of independence, equality, and mutual benefits, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.
Amid the rapid and complicated developments of the regional and global situations, especially the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and Laos have managed to accelerate the bilateral ties in various sectors such as politics, defense-security, economy, trade, investment, education and training, people-to-people diplomacy, and coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums.
The President Phuc's visit in such a context provides a great opportunity for both countries' leaders to discuss measures to foster the bilateral relationship and exchange regional and global matters of mutual concern. The visit is believed to be a success, contributing to further fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
