President sends sympathy to AO/dioxin victims on 60th anniversary

An Agent Orange/dioxin patient being taken care of at the Centre for Nurturing and Treatment of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims in the suburbs of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has sent a letter of sympathy to Agent Orange/dioxin victims and their families.

He sent the letter to mark the Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).

He wrote that in six decades since August 10, 1961, the day marking the first flight carrying Agent Orange/dioxin to spray over southern Việt Nam as defoliant, losses and pain caused by the disaster had been extremely serious, with the aftereffects impacting many generations.

Over the past years, the Vietnamese Party, State and people had paid attention to AO/dioxin victims, helping them overcome difficulties and get ahead in life, he wrote.

He praised the Việt Nam Association for Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) for exerting constant efforts to work effectively, becoming a crucial part in overcoming AO/dioxin disaster consequences and representing the victims in their fight for justice and equality.

He expressed his admiration for victims and their families for overcoming the diseases caused by the toxin to integrate into society.

The Vietnamese leader also appreciated practical support by philanthropists at home and abroad, and international friends.

Phúc wished that Party committees, authorities, mass organisations, agencies and people at home and abroad would continue the tradition of offering mutual support in order to contribute to addressing AO/dioxin consequences, as well as provide care for victims, especially as the entire country is struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With confidence in the effectiveness of the joint effort to prevail over the Agent Orange/dioxin disaster, I wish the victims and their families of Agent Orange/dioxin victims safety from the pandemic, resilience and determination to continue to uphold the spirit of self-reliance, striving to make life better," Phúc wrote.

A total of 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the toxin during the 10 years the US military used the Agent Orange/dioxin in the war. — VNS