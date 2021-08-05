President Phúc to visit Laos

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his spouse will pay an official visit to Laos from August 9-10.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng made the announcement on Thursday in Hà Nội.

During the visit, he will hold talks with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the National Assembly (NA) Xaysomphone Phomvihane and a number of Laos former and current high-level leaders.

The president will deliver remarks at the first session of the 9th NA of Laos, and at the inauguration ceremony of the NA building and attend other important activities, the spokesperson said.

Both sides will discuss measures to add weight and substance to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, bringing forward the substantive benefits for the two countries' people, she said — VNS