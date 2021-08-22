President offers incense to General Vo Nguyen Giap on his 110th birth anniversary

Gen Giap is former Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People's Army and a military strategist renowned worldwide for his decisive role in the country's triumphs against the French colonialists and the American imperialists.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 led a delegation of the Party and State leaders to offer incense and flowers to General Vo Nguyen Giap to commemorate his 110th birth anniversary (August 25, 1911-2021).

Gen Giap was himself originally a history teacher with passionate patriotism, and a person with a simple, moderate, and humane lifestyle.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to General Vo Nguyen Giap to commemorate his 110th birth anniversary. Photos: Thong Nhat/VNA

The delegation laid flowers in memory of General Vo Nguyen Giap at his home at 30 Hoang Dieu Street in Hanoi.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc dedicated words of praise to Giap, one of the nation’s brightest military commanders.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited an exhibition room dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap.