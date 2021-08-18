President chairs meeting on implementation of 2021 amnesty decision

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chaired a meeting with the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty (CACA) and leaders of relevant ministries and agencies on Tuesday to ensure the implementation of the amnesty decision in 2021 is on schedule amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Phúc hailed CACA and inter-sectoral working teams for offering consultancy to the Government and localities to carry out the decision seriously, promptly and in line with the law.
The President asked CACA to ensure the implementation progress as planned, and continue overseeing the work to prevent unqualified prisoners from being named in the amnesty list.
Further attention must be paid to popularising the significance of the 2021 amnesty on the occasion of the 76th National Day (September 2), especially helping freed prisoners reintegrate into the community and multiplying good examples, he said.
The Ministry of Public Security is responsible for directing units in provinces and cities to safeguard national security, ensure social safety and order, combat COVID-19 and prevent the pandemic from spreading in detention areas. It was also asked to vaccinate all prisoners when conditions allow.
Previously on June 30, the President issued the decision on the occasion of the National Day. — VNS
- PM Modi to chair meet with CMs to review Covid situation today
- Senate Republicans, Democrats Meet to Discuss Amnesty for Illegal Aliens
- April 19-25: Vietnamese President chairs UNSC's high-level open debate
- State leader chairs meeting on building key legal training institutions
- PM chairs meeting of compilation board for book on Government history
- Implementing NPC's decision to improve HKSAR's electoral system becomes top priority: HKSAR chief executive
- Salvadoran President Snubs Meeting with Biden’s Special Envoy After Slights from Democrats
- Iran's president urges full implementation of nuke deal
- GOP Rep. Mo Brooks Says Biden Amnesty Tells Migrants, 'Hey, Break Into The U.S.'
- Sen. Joe Manchin Endorses Cheap-Labor Amnesty – ‘For the Children’
- George W. Bush Leads Secret Push for Amnesty, Cheap Labor
- Dick Durbin Praises George W. Bush: ‘Bless You’ for Amnesty Op-Ed
- Joe Biden’s Amnesty Bill Encourages Hiring of Foreign Graduates
- Vietnamese Prime Minister attends ASEAN Leader’s Meeting
- New NA chair set for election this week, Government performance under scrutiny
- PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation
- States should ensure no oxygen tanker is stopped, stranded: PM at meeting with CMs
- Best Prime Day gaming chair deals 2021: What to expect
- PM Modi meets vaccine manufacturers, urges them to scale up production
- Save BIG on office chairs this Way Day — on sale from $30
President chairs meeting on implementation of 2021 amnesty decision have 431 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.