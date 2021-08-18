President chairs meeting on implementation of 2021 amnesty decision

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaks at a meeting with the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty (CACA) and leaders of relevant ministries and agencies on Tuesday — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chaired a meeting with the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty (CACA) and leaders of relevant ministries and agencies on Tuesday to ensure the implementation of the amnesty decision in 2021 is on schedule amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Phúc hailed CACA and inter-sectoral working teams for offering consultancy to the Government and localities to carry out the decision seriously, promptly and in line with the law.

The President asked CACA to ensure the implementation progress as planned, and continue overseeing the work to prevent unqualified prisoners from being named in the amnesty list.

Further attention must be paid to popularising the significance of the 2021 amnesty on the occasion of the 76th National Day (September 2), especially helping freed prisoners reintegrate into the community and multiplying good examples, he said.

The Ministry of Public Security is responsible for directing units in provinces and cities to safeguard national security, ensure social safety and order, combat COVID-19 and prevent the pandemic from spreading in detention areas. It was also asked to vaccinate all prisoners when conditions allow.

Previously on June 30, the President issued the decision on the occasion of the National Day. — VNS