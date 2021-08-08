Prawns with coconut juice

With Chef Lê Đức Hải of Ngon Garden Restaurant in Hà Nội

Ingredients:

– Prawns: 0.5 kg

– Coconut: 1

– Dried purple onion, mixed broth and pepper

– Garnish: Lettuce, fresh onion, tomato and cucumber

How to make the dish:

Wash the prawns carefully. Peel the green cover of the coconut and make a round hole in its top then pour the coconut juice into a large bowl.

Mince the dried onion and mix it with the broth and pepper.

Boil the coconut juice in a pot and put the minced above-mentioned ingredients in before putting the prawns in to continue to boil. Stir well until the prawns become red, then arrange them on a plate.

Pour the boiled broth in the coconut and place the prawns around it.

Decoration:

Place the coconut with prawns on a large plate and garnish with lettuce, cut fresh onion and thin cut cucumber pieces. Make a flower from the tomato and place over the shrimps.

Final dish:

The prawns should be savoury and fragrant from the coconut juice. The dish can be eaten with salad or at dinner, and is perfect when enjoyed with a glass of white wine. VNS