PM receives Chinese Ambassador, thanks for donation of 2 million vaccine doses

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) held meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam treasures the traditional friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, considering it a stop priority in the country’s external policies, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has declared.

During a reception Hà Nội on Tuesday for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, the PM stressed that Việt Nam consistently pursues the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, proactive and active international integration, and being a responsible member of the international community.

The PM also declared that Việt Nam does not ally with one country to fight against another.

He wished that both countries would enhance political trust between the two Parties and nations, promote exchanges at all levels, boost comprehensive cooperation and uphold the Steering Committee on Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation mechanism.

Suggesting priority be given to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Chính thanked the Chinese Government for the decision to donate an additional 2 million vaccine doses to Việt Nam. He hoped China will continue offering vaccines, transfer vaccine production technology and COVID-19 medicine to Việt Nam.

In June, the Chinese Government sent 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Việt Nam.

The host also suggested dealing with the trade deficit faced by Việt Nam and wished China would facilitate customs clearance, import more Vietnamese goods as well as tackle difficulties in several projects.

The two sides need to strive to maintain peace and stability, settle disagreements at sea in the spirit of high-level common perceptions, the Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues and abide by international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he said.

He added that the two countries need to partner with ASEAN to fully and seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), as well as step up negotiations on an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

Ambassador Xiong, affirmed that the Chinese Party and Government attach importance to ties with Việt Nam, and stay ready to boost political trust and consider increasing vaccine supplies to the country.

He emphasised that China does not pursue trade surplus with Việt Nam. It is willing is address bottlenecks in export-import, consider opening market for the Vietnamese high-quality goods, and complete several key projects soon.

China wants to well control disagreements and satisfactorily settle issues at sea with Việt Nam in line with high-level mutual understanding, he stated. — VNS