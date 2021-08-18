PM orders law revision to create new impetus for development

Addressing a Government meeting on law making – the first of its kind held by the 15th-tenure Government, PM Chinh asked delegates to focus on discussing and reviewing shortcomings related to laws, legal documents and regulations promulgated by competent agencies.

He assigned ministers, heads of sectors and agencies, and chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and cities to directly preside over the review and perfection of institutions in order to build a socialist state ruled by law and a Government of integrity, discipline, action, and efficiency in service of the people.

Ministers and heads of agencies must take responsibility of reviewing and supplementing the contents of the laws under their authority, coordinate with the Ministry of Justice to finalize and propose measures to remove bottlenecks, Chinh stressed.

At the meeting, the Government listened to reports on and discussed the Insurance Business Law (amended); the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequency; the Decree on collection of fees for granting the right to use radio frequency, auctioning, licensing, and transferring the right to use radio frequency for radio frequency bands; and a report on reviewing the laws to remove difficulties for investment and business in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government urged relevant ministries and sectors to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice to acquire, supplement, edit and complete the proposals to be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee and the National Assembly for consideration.

