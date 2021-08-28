PM inspects COVID-19 treatment facilities in ​Binh Duong

Examining hospitals and medical facilities treating COVID-19 patients in Thuan An city, the PM requested the local authorities to bring quicker, friendlier, and closer health services to residents; and expand treatment for patients at wards and communes to reduce the overload at high-level medical facilities.
He said to reduce the number of deaths, it is necessary to make early detection and provide timely treatment of COVID-19 patients.
While in Thuan An, the Government leader toured Dong Phu market in Thuan Giao ward – where the preparation of food aid packages is underway – and inspected a residential area in Binh Chuan ward, where he asked locals to call the local hotline for food relief to test the response.
Also on August 27, the PM is scheduled to work with leaders of the province regarding its COVID-19 prevention and control activities in the face of forecast that total infections in Binh Duong could reach 150,000.
Currently, 15 wards in Thuan An and Di An cities and Tan Uyen town, which house 1.2 million people, are under strict lock-down, with contact tracing urgently conducted in order to find infections in the community.
On August 27 morning, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long inspected the admission and treatment of COVID-19 patients and the operation of mobile medical stations in Tan Uyen town and Thuan An city.
He requested the localities quickly transform 50 quarantine sites into medical facilities with staff and basic equipment as guided by the ministry.
Source: VNA
