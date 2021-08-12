PM calls for a government of innovation, integrity, efficiency

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attend the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed determination to build an innovative, transparent, action-oriented and effective Government in service of the people during the first meeting of the 15th Government that was held virtually nationwide yesterday.

Attending the event were Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and other leaders.

The Government set a target in the 2021-25 period of ensuring fast and sustainable economic growth on the basis of enhancing macroeconomic stability, developing science, technology and innovation.

It will strive for an economic growth rate higher than the average rate of the five years between 2016-20, and by 2025 will be a developing country with modern industry, surpassing the low-middle income level.

The Government will improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy, effectively overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly recover and develop the economy.

It also aims to strongly promote Vietnamese cultural values, human strength and individual creativity, gradually build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, democratic and fair society, ensuring a peaceful and happy life of the people with the spirit “no one left behind”.

The Government has set out a five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021-25 including 23 targets. In which, there are some important indicators such as the average gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of five years being about 6.5-7 per cent, the proportion of processing and manufacturing industry in GDP reached over 25 per cent, digital economy reaching about 20 per cent of GDP, the rate of poor households decreasing by 1-1.5 per cent per year, health insurance participation rate reaching 95 per cent of the population and forest coverage rate is not lower than 42 per cent.

To achieve the above goals, the Government identified 13 groups of tasks and key solutions, including a determination to control the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting people’s health and life as the first and foremost task, remaining steadfast in the goal of both prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery and socio-economic development, consolidating and maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring major balances of the economy, creating favourable conditions for production and business and promote growth.

It will drastically and effectively restructure the economy in association with renovating the growth model, develop the digital economy and digital society.

The Government will promote human resources development to meet the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution and international integration, vigorously develop science, technology and innovation, promote cultural values, the human strength of Việt Nam and the great unity of the whole nation.

It will improve people’s living standards, environmental protection, proactively limit the impact of natural disasters, adapt to climate change, consolidate national defence and security, improving the efficiency of foreign affairs and international integration.

During the meeting, leaders of localities, ministries and branches discussed key tasks and solutions that the Government has set. In which, the representatives highly appreciated the action programme of the Government, expressed determination and belief in the success of the tasks and solutions for the entire term.

Speaking at the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng encouraged the Government, ministries and localities, emphasising the issue of building organisation, apparatus and personnel work. He said this was a fundamental issue that determines the entire operation of the Government.

“Therefore, I suggest that the Government and authorities at all levels pay special attention to and do better in this work in order to build a truly clean, strong organisation, apparatus and cadres with sufficient bravery, intelligence, political qualities, ethics, lifestyle and professional qualifications," he said.

Trọng suggested continuing innovating leadership methods, direction and working style of agencies and units, especially the heads according to the Constitution and the law.

He also asked to pay more attention to administrative reform and the application of information technology in management.

PM Chính affirmed that the Government, ministries, branches and localities will fully and deeply grasp the direction of Party General Secretary Trọng.

The Government will continue to spread the spirit of solidarity, determination and inspiration, multiplying the strength so that the whole Party, people and army are united in one heart, striving to help the country overcome the pandemic, strongly recover and develop the socio-economy, as well as improve people’s material and spiritual lives. — VNS