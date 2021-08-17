PM asks localities to ensure support for residents amid COVID-19

Authorities of south central Khánh Hòa Province present food to a poor resident in Phước Đồng Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Sáu

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked localities to ensure support for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Prime Minister's Dispatch No 1081 on COVID-19 prevention and control that Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has signed to issue, localities were required to ensure food, housing and medical support for residents so that they could rest assured to stay in place and follow prevention and control measures.

The PM asked the People's Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces under social distancing in accordance with Directive No 16 to actively decide whether to continue the measures in line with the directive based on local circumstances.

Cities and provinces under social distancing must reach a consensus with localities concerned to receive and welcome those wishing to return to their homes, with priority given to pregnant women and those with small children, as well as assist firms in safe production.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái signed Decision No.1409/QD-TTg directing the Finance Ministry to allocate over 4,100 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to the southern provinces of Bình Phước, Bạc Liêu and Sóc Trăng in support of residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, Bình Phước will receive more than 559 tonnes, Bạc Liêu over 636 tonnes and Sóc Trăng over 2,921 tonnes.

Authorities of Bình Phước, Bạc Liêu and Sóc Trăng must be responsible for the accuracy of data provided and support the right recipients in line with regulations.

HCM City to offer 1 million meals to COVID-19 hit residents

A signing ceremony was held in HCM City on Monday to provide 1 million meals worth VNĐ25 billion (US$1.08 million) for the poor and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the southern metropolis in August and September.

The activity is under a programme benefiting poor and disadvantaged families in over 4,000 quarantine facilities, unemployed workers, and frontline medical staff.

The programme will also partner with other charity organisations to carry out practical activities during the period.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City Tô Thị Bích Châu, who is also Director of the municipal centre for reception and support of necessities for the disadvantaged, thanked mass organisations for their assistance during the current difficult period.

She said the centre would hand over the gifts to the right recipients for the right purpose.

The centre was established a day earlier to promptly offer necessities to local residents and frontline forces.

Hà Nội supports pandemic-hit people

The Red Cross Society of Hà Nội has rolled out a programme to present 10,000 aid packages containing food worth VNĐ200,000 ($8.8) each to pandemic-affected residents across the capital city.

The activity was in response to a campaign initiated by the Vietnam Red Cross Society, aiming to ease difficulties facing the disadvantaged in the city and help them overcome the adverse impacts of the pandemic, said Chairman of the Hanoi Red Cross Society Dao Ngoc Trieu.

With the target of "Leaving no one behind during the pandemic", the programme prioritises people with disabilities, the elderly, people with severe diseases, disadvantaged families, laid-off workers, and those who are staying in locked-down areas.

Since Hà Nội has been placed under social distancing measures, the Red Cross Society at all levels launched programmes to promptly support medical and frontline workers, as well as the poor and pandemic-affected people.

More than VNĐ3.5 billion was raised from August 5 to 13 to provide relief for the targeted people. — VNS