PM asks HCMC to conduct Covid-19 tests for all residents during social distancing period

The Saigon Times

Residents in HCMC's District 1 are swabbed for Covid-19 testing. The prime minister has asked HCMC to conduct Covid-19 tests for all residents during social distancing period – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required that rapid Covid-19 tests be conducted in the entire HCMC during the social distancing period to quickly detect Covid-19 cases and stop the virus transmission.

The prime minister today, August 22, sent a dispatch to HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, directing the enhancement of social distancing and anti-pandemic measures, the local media reported.

Accordingly, vaccines will be prioritized for HCMC and the vaccination must be rolled out in a free, safe, effective and prompt manner and in line with the Health Ministry's instructions.

Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will also conduct large-scale testing drives.

PM Chinh asked leaders of these localities, ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies and relevant agencies to employ enhanced measures drastically, strictly and effectively.

They should call on and persuade residents not to leave their homes and strictly isolate homes from homes, quarters from quarters and wards from wards.

Social distancing will be strengthened in all communes, wards and towns in HCMC, while Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will base on their situations to decide where to apply enhanced measures.

The Government will support by dispatching medical workers and equipment and the military and police forces to the four localities. These forces must coordinate closely and effectively with local forces and those from other localities.

HCMC and its three neighbors must ensure that their residents can access medical services quickly. Covid-19 cases must be classified in communes, wars and towns, while the manpower and equipment should be made available to transfer patients getting worse to higher-level hospitals.

They must also ensure the sufficient supply of food and necessities to residents, especially the disadvantaged, and mobilize all possible resources for the fight against the pandemic.

Moreover, these localities must encourage and instruct local residents so that they understand and comply with enhanced anti-pandemic measures.

Ministries, agencies and localities were asked to base on their functions, missions and rights to work out and conduct plans to support HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An.

The Government leader also required secretaries of the Party Committees and chairpersons of the four localities to promptly report the results of the anti-pandemic measures and arising issues to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control and the prime minister.

