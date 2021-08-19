PM asks for people’s further engagement in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting (Photo: SGGP)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the statement during a working session with leaders of the Commission of Mass Mobilisation, the VFF Central Committee and relevant agencies regarding Covid-19 prevention and control efforts and care for people during the pandemic.
At the meeting, members of the Government reported and assessed the Covid-19 situations and preventive measures in the coming time.
They also touched on socio-economic development in the first seven months and tasks in the remaining months of 2021, along with current policies aiming to support pandemic-hit people and firms.
The PM affirmed that in the context of Covid-19 , the entire political system has exerted efforts in calling for the engagement of people from all walks of life in the fight against the pandemic.
He said as the Covid-19 situation remains complicated and delivers a major blow to all aspects of life in Vietnam and the world, the Party Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission, the VFF Central Committee and relevant organisations need to uphold their achievements and devise solutions to promote the Covid-19 prevention and control work.
