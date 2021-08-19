PM asks for people’s further engagement in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the statement during a working session with leaders of the Commission of Mass Mobilisation, the VFF Central Committee and relevant agencies regarding Covid-19 prevention and control efforts and care for people during the pandemic.

At the meeting, members of the Government reported and assessed the Covid-19 situations and preventive measures in the coming time.

They also touched on socio-economic development in the first seven months and tasks in the remaining months of 2021, along with current policies aiming to support pandemic-hit people and firms.

The PM affirmed that in the context of Covid-19 , the entire political system has exerted efforts in calling for the engagement of people from all walks of life in the fight against the pandemic.