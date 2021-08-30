Phú Quốc to recover quickly after pandemic: tourism experts

Phú Quốc is expected to recover quickly after the pandemic. — Photo courtesy of dulich.tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — Many leading experts in the hotel and tourism industries believe Phú Quốc Island will experience the earliest recovery next year compared to other localities that rely heavily on international tourists.

Savills Việt Nam Company recently hosted the HoSkar Night, an online event with tourism experts and high-level representatives from local and international hotels and resorts.

Out the 200 participants, about 50 per cent chose Phú Quốc Island in Kiên Giang Province as Việt Nam's earliest recovery location in 2022, followed by Hội An. Nha Trang, Cam Ranh and Vũng Tàu are expected to recover more slowly.

Resorts close to major cities with easy access by car also received high expectations for recovery when COVID-19 is under better control.

More than 78 per cent of the experts predicted that the 4-star hotel segment would recover faster than the 5-star segment.

More than 72 per cent of HoSkar Night's participants agreed that the decline in international visitors would continue to be the main obstacle for the tourism industry in 2022 and 2023.

Many hotels in HCM City have been providing accommodation for manufacturing enterprises implementing the "One route – two destinations" programme in which enterprises rent three- to four-star hotels, together with a few five-star hotels, for their employees to stay, making it safer and more convenient for them to commute to work.

Hotels have also received booking requests from groups who are doctors and nurses helping in pandemic prevention. Most of these hotels are located in convenient locations close to hospitals and medical facilities.

According to experts, the COVID-19 pandemic, in some ways, has contributed to the development of new consumer trends and tourism behaviors at a faster rate. Some hotels have taken advantage of the opportunity to upgrade their facilities and prepare for new experiences after the pandemic.

Hotels have been using QR codes to scan electronic menus, limiting physical contact via contactless technology throughout guests' stay, promoting online check-in, and applying AI technology in hotel operations. — VNS