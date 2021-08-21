Pfizer committed to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam: CEO

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked Pfizer to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam, especially in August and September, as he held talks with the company’s CEO Albert Bourla late Friday night.
The health ministry earlier said that shipments to Việt Nam, including Pfizer, would be limited in August and September, and the majority of the commitment would be fulfilled in the final months of the year, as the country is undergoing a severe fourth wave with prolonged lockdown measures announced in major urban centres nationwide.
During the virtual talk, the Vietnamese PM praised Pfizer's role and contributions in protecting public health globally, notably in the pandemic fight through its successful development of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
He thanked the company for its contribution to Việt Nam's medical development, as well as its supply of vaccines according to an agreement under which Việt Nam purchases 31 million doses.
The Vietnamese Government recently agreed to buy an additional 20 million doses from the firm to vaccinate children aged 12-18 years old, he said, urging the company make more doses available soon as the country is working hard to vaccinate 70 per cent of its population by early 2022.
With the two deals, Pfizer vaccines make up the lion’s share of the secured commitments of Việt Nam’s immunisation efforts.
Chính expressed his hope that Pfizer would support Việt Nam in borrowing and receiving vaccines from other countries that currently have a surplus, and suggested new cooperation methods like the transfer of vaccine technologies and COVID-19 treatment drugs.
He also hoped to promote the strategic, long-term cooperation with Pfizer in pharmaceuticals, technological research, development and transfer, and health capacity improvement for Việt Nam, affirming the Vietnamese Government places social welfare and public health top priorities.
Earlier on August 9, the PM also sent a letter to Bourla, asking for vaccination cooperation.
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Bourla applauded the Vietnamese Government's efforts and measures in combating the pandemic and protecting public health, and noted his belief that the country will soon contain the outbreaks.
He said COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly across the globe due to the Delta variant, hindering Pfizer's efforts in vaccine supply.
He pledged that Pfizer will try its best to speed up the vaccine delivery to Việt Nam in August, September and the fourth quarter of this year and find all means available to help the country get access to vaccines from other countries, adding that the company also backs the US Government’s efforts in vaccine support to Việt Nam.
The Pfizer chief also welcomed and is ready to have long-term strategic cooperation with Việt Nam in line with PM Chính’s request.
Informed of Pfizer’s study into COVID-19 drug treatment, PM Chính said he would assign the health ministry and Vietnamese diplomatic mission in the US to work with the company to promote cooperation in this matter.
The day before, the Vietnamese Government has also held talks with the CEO of AstraZeneca , about pushing up the delivery of the vaccines that is also one of the mainstay of the country’s vaccination efforts.
Việt Nam has administered nearly 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date. — VNS
- English cup draw will be held in Vietnam
- Institute for Sustainable Communities partners Mahindra & Mahindra to launch India EHS+ Centre
- Ford to begin Autonomous Vehicle testing in California next year
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700‑4
- 2017 Tesla Model 3: Everything We Know
- Piaggio India launches Porter 700 small CV at Rs 340,000
- News watch Jan 2010: today’s auto industry news
- Production Porsche Mission E Priced Around $85,000 in 2019; 80-percent Charge Takes 15 Minutes
- Comstar sole Indian supplier to win Ford’s World Excellence Award 2013
- INDIA SALES ANALYSIS: MARCH 2015
- First Drive: 2012 Fisker Karma
- 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750‑4 Superveloce Roadster
- Wabco to acquire Bangalore-based AssetTrackr
- London to trial Ford’s new plug-in hybrid vans
- 2017 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works Rally
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R
- 2013 Dodge Ram 1500
- 2014 Caterham Seven 160
Pfizer committed to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam: CEO have 713 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.