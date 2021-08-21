Pfizer committed to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam: CEO

Pfizer vaccines were given to revolution’s contributors and people with chronic health issues in Đà Nẵng on August 7. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked Pfizer to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam, especially in August and September, as he held talks with the company’s CEO Albert Bourla late Friday night.

The health ministry earlier said that shipments to Việt Nam, including Pfizer, would be limited in August and September, and the majority of the commitment would be fulfilled in the final months of the year, as the country is undergoing a severe fourth wave with prolonged lockdown measures announced in major urban centres nationwide.

During the virtual talk, the Vietnamese PM praised Pfizer's role and contributions in protecting public health globally, notably in the pandemic fight through its successful development of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

He thanked the company for its contribution to Việt Nam's medical development, as well as its supply of vaccines according to an agreement under which Việt Nam purchases 31 million doses.

The Vietnamese Government recently agreed to buy an additional 20 million doses from the firm to vaccinate children aged 12-18 years old, he said, urging the company make more doses available soon as the country is working hard to vaccinate 70 per cent of its population by early 2022.

With the two deals, Pfizer vaccines make up the lion’s share of the secured commitments of Việt Nam’s immunisation efforts.

Chính expressed his hope that Pfizer would support Việt Nam in borrowing and receiving vaccines from other countries that currently have a surplus, and suggested new cooperation methods like the transfer of vaccine technologies and COVID-19 treatment drugs.

He also hoped to promote the strategic, long-term cooperation with Pfizer in pharmaceuticals, technological research, development and transfer, and health capacity improvement for Việt Nam, affirming the Vietnamese Government places social welfare and public health top priorities.

Earlier on August 9, the PM also sent a letter to Bourla, asking for vaccination cooperation.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held an online talk with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Bourla late Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Bourla applauded the Vietnamese Government's efforts and measures in combating the pandemic and protecting public health, and noted his belief that the country will soon contain the outbreaks.

He said COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly across the globe due to the Delta variant, hindering Pfizer's efforts in vaccine supply.

He pledged that Pfizer will try its best to speed up the vaccine delivery to Việt Nam in August, September and the fourth quarter of this year and find all means available to help the country get access to vaccines from other countries, adding that the company also backs the US Government’s efforts in vaccine support to Việt Nam.

The Pfizer chief also welcomed and is ready to have long-term strategic cooperation with Việt Nam in line with PM Chính’s request.

Informed of Pfizer’s study into COVID-19 drug treatment, PM Chính said he would assign the health ministry and Vietnamese diplomatic mission in the US to work with the company to promote cooperation in this matter.

The day before, the Vietnamese Government has also held talks with the CEO of AstraZeneca , about pushing up the delivery of the vaccines that is also one of the mainstay of the country’s vaccination efforts.

Việt Nam has administered nearly 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date. — VNS