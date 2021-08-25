petrovietnam maintains growth momentum

|
|
Increased profit, contribution to state budget
Petrovietnam organized an online meeting to review business results in the first seven months and assign tasks and plans in the remaining months of the year. According to the reported results, although the pandemic affected trade and production activities, the group continued showing strong performance in July in particular and in the first seven months of the year in general.
|
In the first seven months of 2021, Petrovietnam closely followed market developments and surpassed financial targets in terms of revenue, profit, and contribution to the state budget. Specifically, the group's total accumulated revenue reached VND347.8 trillion, exceeding the plan by 18 percent, an increase of 25 percent compared to a year ago, while consolidated pre-tax profit stood at VND27.1 trillion, exceeding the plan by 286 percent of the plan, a three-fold increase compared to a year ago.
In addition, the group contributed VND50.9 trillion to the state budget, exceeding 38 percent of the plan, an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period last year. In particular, nine units completed the yearly plan in terms of consolidated after-tax profit, including the parent company (PVN), BSR, Rusvietpetro, PVPower, PVFCCo, PVCFC, PVTrans, PVEP and PVOil.
The group's effective business performance has contributed to maintaining the country's stable socioeconomic development.
|
Further efforts
Petrovietnam Board Chairman Hoang Quoc Vuong urged all member units to continue strictly implementing pandemic prevention measures and accelerate vaccination for staff. He said the Petrovietnam culture must be better implemented during this difficult period, highlighting the motto "Solidarity – Discipline – Creativity – Efficiency". All units must be more united and support each other in order to overcome difficulties, Vuong emphasized.
Petrovietnam President and CEO Le Manh Hung pointed out the direct and enormous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all aspects of the group's activities. Product sales of crude oil, gasoline, oil, gas, electricity and fertilizers have been severely affected by sharp declines in demand.
Hung directed unit leaders to review risks in implementing tasks and plans, deploy trade and production activities flexibly, analyze market developments to develop specific responses, speed up projects, implement effectively the value chains in the group, promote digital transformation, optimize production costs, trim operating costs, improve governance and enhance competitiveness.
Linh Chung
- China's cargo transport maintains fast growth momentum
- Budget 2021 | FSDC deliberates on measures to accelerate growth momentum
- Vietnam, Canada maintain positive momentum in bilateral relations
- Large growth potential for Vietnam banking services in long-term
- Vietnam targets 6.5 pct GDP growth next year
- Dong Thap grasps momentum in socioeconomic development
- Indian economy recovering fast, growth to turn positive in Q3: RBI article
- Minister positive about Indonesia’s Q4 economic growth
- Vietnam maintains close cooperation with US to prosper together
- RBI bulletin: Q3 growth to turn positive, says article
- Increased growth projected for second half of 2020, caution advised
- Which sectors will post growth in 2021?
- Accenture’s strong growth a positive sign for Indian IT sector, say analysts
- Wheels India expects exports to lead growth recovery next fiscal, says MD
- S&P betters India growth forecast to (-) 7.7 this fiscal
- India’s smartphone sector set to record double-digit growth in 2021
- 2021: Banks brace for pandemic-hit corporates' bad loan woes, muted credit growth
- Vietnam obtains GDP growth of 2.8% in 2020: Finance Minister
- Vietnam among 10 nations with highest GDP growth in 2020: Top leader
- Quang Ninh maintains GRDP growth of over 10 percent
Petrovietnam maintains growth momentum have 575 words, post on ven.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.