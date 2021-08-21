PetroVietnam donates 200 ventilators to support southern localities

According to Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, all the ventilators will be transported to Ho Chi Minh City and other southern provinces on the same day.

Long underlined the significance of the timely donation from PetroVietnam, especially in the context that the country is meeting difficulties in purchasing ventilators.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly, Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces are exerting every effort to treat COVID-19 patients, he said.

The Ministry of Health has mobilized more than 13,000 health workers as well as medical equipment serving treatment to support southern localities in their COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, he said.

Mobile medical stations were established in HCM City and some southern provinces with tasks of providing primary health care and medical examination services for local people, giving first aid to patients of other diseases, and caring for and treating COVID-19 patients, he said.

The ministry has also coordinated with relevant ministries and sectors to buy more ventilators but also faced difficulties because of complicated developments in the world, he added.

The ministry set up a temporary warehouse in HCM City to gather supplies and medical equipment. Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections broke out in late April, it has distributed 4,975 ventilators, 191 RT-PCR testing machines, 93 extraction machines, 10 ECMO machines, 50 dialysis machines and millions of test bioproducts to HCM City and other southern provinces to serve the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

