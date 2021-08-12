People who want to go to airports must meet certain requirements

Screening procedures for passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)
Under the document sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities, they must obtain necessary papers including passport (attached with a valid visa), air tickets (paper or electronic), a medical certificate of negative PCR test result in line with the Ministry of Health (MoH)'s regulations, address where they reside, destination (international airport), and other papers showing a license plate for vehicles which are used to get to the airport, boarding time at departure place and the arrival time. They must comply with the MoH's Covid-19 prevention rules
Drivers who take passengers to the international airport to go abroad and return to the place of departure also have to meet certain requirements including papers showing their car registration number plate, identity card number or citizen identification or passport number with issuance date, address where you reside, province/city of departure; airport arrival time; the route from the place of departure to the international airport and vice versa, and a certificate proving that they are negative for the virus conducted by RT- PCR method, the document said.
The information of ticket holders going abroad which comprises their full name, date of flight and flight number should be included.
It was necessary for the drivers to show some papers namely a copy of the passport of the persons who want to go abroad, a copy of the air ticket and they must follow Covid-19 prevention regulations, it said.
In addition, the Ministry of Transport required the drivers to carry only one person and avoid car sharing unless many people in the same family live in the same house and having air tickets abroad on the same flight.
Vietnamplus
