People in need and benefactors find each other on Made-in-Vietnam app

Zalo CONNECT, one of the important technology platforms to support Covid-19 affected people, is managed by the National Technology Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Zalo Connect, a platform to support disadvantaged people. Photo: Trong Dat

This platform is integrated as a feature on Zalo application. Users can access this feature at the top of the Zalo Diary page. Depending on their needs, they can choose either "I need help" or "I want to help".

The main function of Zalo Connect is to help people easily seek emergency help from the community for food, medicine, necessities or quickly connection with doctors and medical experts for remote medical advice.

In the opposite direction, Zalo Connect also connects individuals and charity societies to those in need in their areas very quickly. This helps the community to support each other in a timely manner during the epidemic while ensuring social distancing measures.

For those who are looking for help from the community, this platform has made forms available for food, necessities, medical supplies, and medical advice (remote medical consultation). People just need to select the category and enter their full name, phone number, and address.

The information will be shared and updated on the map system to receive help from the community. People or organizations and volunteer groups in the same area of ​​the people in need can see the message and provide support.

Individuals and organizations who want to help people in need can go to the “I want to help” section to find information about those who need support in the surrounding area.

According to the National Technology Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, a week after this app was launched, Zalo Connect had more than 98,000 calls for help, with more than 130,000 requests.

Doan Quoc Anh, manager of Zalo Connect project, said that people’s needs for support and help are quite diverse. According to the project's statistics, 93% of the request for support are related to food, 24% for necessities, 8% for medicine and 7% for medical advice.

Zalo Connect is now available in Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and will be available in other provinces and cities under social distancing in the next few days. This platform will be also upgraded with new features, Quoc Anh said.

Trong Dat