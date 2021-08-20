People entering Quang Ninh must be fully vaccinated

The Saigon Times

A local woman makes a health declaration at a Covid checkpoint in Quang Ninh Province. People who want to enter Quang Ninh Province are required to present an official certificate confirming that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 48 hours prior – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – People who want to enter Quang Ninh Province are required to present an official certificate confirming they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 48 hours earlier. These regulations took effect from 12 p.m. today, August 20.

According to the provincial government, the move is needed as the Covid situation in many other localities has turned complicated, while the number of people and vehicles traveling through Covid checkpoints to enter Quang Ninh has been soaring sharply over the past few days.

Drivers, drivers' assistants of interprovincial cargo trucks and containers must show a negative Covid PCR test taken 48 hours earlier and are encouraged to get fully vaccinated before entering the province.

In addition, people returning from localities that are implementing the stay-at-home mandate under the prime minister's Directive 15 and 16 must undergo a paid 14-day quarantine period in concentrated quarantine centers and continue to self-isolate at home for seven days.

As for people visiting the province on domestic waterway vehicles, they must have a negative Covid PCR test taken 72 hours prior.

Local residents are also advised not to leave the province for non-essential purposes. State officials, employees of State agencies and armed forces must seek approval from their leaders before leaving the province.

People entering Quang Ninh must be fully vaccinated have 429 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.