Party leader urges VFF to promote solidarity

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other leaders attend the conference.

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has urged the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and member organisations to promote national solidarity and patriotic movements.

He was speaking while attending an online national conference to launch the action plans of the VFF and its member organisations to implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, which opened on Monday.

The event also drew the attendance of Politburo members President Nguyên Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, along with incumbent and former Party, State, VFF leaders, representatives from ministries, central agencies and about 2,000 delegates from 63 provinces and cities.

The conference aims to disseminate and ensure unity in the implementation of the action plans of the VFF and member organisation to successfully realise the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

Trọng said the 13th National Party Congress had identified national development tasks until 2045 in which Việt Nam looks to become a developed country with high income.

To realise the important goal, national solidarity plays a key role, he said.

Acting as a representative of people and being an important part of the national political system, the VFF and its member organisations need to uphold their responsibility in calling for national unity, he said.

Civil servants and public employees need to be outstanding examples in following President Hồ Chí Minh’s moral example, always staying close to listen to people's thoughts, aspirations and trusting the people, he said.

In order to stay close to the people, every civil servant and public employee must keep reviewing whether the Party’s guidelines and the State policies are accessible to people and agreed by people, Trọng said.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến said VFF and its member organisations had built their own plans with detailed tasks and targets to realise the 13th National Party Congress's resolution.

He said that the conference hoped to gather opinions from people from across society to bring the resolution into life in a practical and effective manner.

Chiến expressed his hope that participants would show a high sense of responsibility and contribute specific ideas. — VNS