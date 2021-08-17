Party leader attends Vietnam Fatherland Front’s national conference

The event also drew the attendance of Politburo members: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, along with incumbent and former Party, State, VFF leaders, representatives from ministries, sectors, central agencies and about 2,000 delegates from 63 provinces and cities nationwide.
The conference aims to disseminate and ensure the unity and synchronicity in the implementation of the action plans of the VFF and member organisation to successfully realize the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien said that VFF and its member organisations have built their own plans with detail tasks and targets to realize the Resolution.
He said that the conference hopes to gather opinions from people from all walks of life to bring the Resolution into life in a practical and effective manner.
Chien expressed his hope that participants will show a high sense of responsibility and contribute specific ideas in the work.
Source: VNA
- Green Party leader in climate change clarion call
- Ex-Workers' Party leader and IRA man Garland dies at age of 84
- BSP representatives will join haulier protest in Brussels, says party leader
- Wife of former Front National leader Jean-Marie Le Pen violently assaulted during Paris mugging
- 'Vitals deal was planned and structured to fail' – Nationalist Party Leader
- Armenian president attends opening of Munich Security Conference
- MP: Prosperous Armenia Party leader proposed to create EAEU free-trade zone in country
- Labour Party split: Jeremy Corbyn warned he now faces a wave of new resignations with party in disarray
- Thousands protest in Barcelona against trial of Catalan separatists leaders
- Thousands protest in Barcelona against trial of Catalan separatist leaders
- Profiled: The seven MPs who have resigned from the Labour Party
- Has Derek Hatton rejoined the Labour Party and why was he thrown out?
- EU braced for massive shift to Right with populist anti-migrant parties set for huge gains in key European elections
- SDLP could partner more than one party, says John Dallat
- Who’s resigned from the Labour Party and will it split over Brexit?
- Thousands attend mayor of Gdansk’s funeral
- Lord Hattersley: Labour members want party to campaign for fresh referendum
- Jewish Labour MP faces two no confidence motions days after party chiefs vowed to tackle anti-Semitism
- Green Party: Climate breakdown more important than Brexit
- Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern
Party leader attends Vietnam Fatherland Front's national conference have 403 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.