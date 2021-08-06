Party Central Committee officials and business leaders punished for wrongdoings this year

The 20th meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption was held on Thursday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed punishment against seven centrally-managed officials and many other leaders and officials of State enterprises in the first half of this year.

The information was released at the meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption on Thursday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Trọng, who is head of the committee, said this was the 20th meeting and the first time meeting held since the 13th tenure's Party Central Committee started its work.

In addition to anti-corruption work, the steering committee will expand their supervision to cover wrongdoings in general, he said.

Nguyễn Thái Học, vice chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, said anti-corruption work at central and local levels had witnessed positive outcomes in the first six months of this year.

According to the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, more than 70 Party committees, over 8,000 Party members had been punished in the first half of this year.

Among violating Party members, nearly 180 received penalties for corruption. Twenty others were fined for violating regulations related to the declaration of assets and income.

The committee established ten inspection teams and proposed punishment on one centrally managed Party committee.

As many as 27 public security officials and 16 military officials were punished for corruption and other wrongdoings.

In the first six months of the year, prosecution agencies nationwide started legal proceedings against 3,294 people who are involved in 1,850 criminal cases including corruption, and economic and position-related crimes.

According to the committee, agencies seized, took assets, froze accounts, and prevented asset transactions in corruption cases with an economic value of more than VNĐ14.4 trillion. Civil judgment enforcement agencies have retrieved more than VNĐ1.9 trillion.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng urged the committee to speed up the investigation, prosecution and handling of key cases under the committee's scrutiny including investment violations at Đà Nẵng – Quảng Ngãi Expressway; "property embezzlement, violation of regulations on management and use of State assets, causing loss and waste" reported at Tân Thuận Industrial Development One Member Limited Liability Company, SADECO and other related units.

Other cases under scrutiny are bribery offences related to Phan Văn Anh Vũ as well selling fake products used as cancer medicine at Drug Administration under the Ministry of Health, VN Pharma Company and related agencies. — VNS