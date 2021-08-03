Oxygen, ventilator coordination groups formed to facilitate COVID-19 treatment

An official at the An Giang General Hospital examines a Savina 300 Classic ventilator donated by the An Giang Import-Export company to treat COVID-19 patients. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Two working groups were established by the Ministry of Health Monday to facilitate COVID-19 treatment nationwide.

One will be responsible for coordinating medical oxygen distribution and the other for ventilator use among COVID-19 patients.

The oxygen coordination group will be led by Deputy Health Minister Trần Văn Thuấn. He will be supported by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, deputy director of the health ministry's Department of Medical Equipment and Works, and Hà Anh Đức, chief officer of the ministry's office.

The 13 other group members are leaders of departments and hospitals under the ministry, the HCM City's Department of Health, and other health-related units.

They will be responsible for keeping track of the use of medical oxygen at hospitals and health centres nationwide, facilitating oxygen production at suppliers across the country, and coordinating oxygen supplies to hospitals at all levels.

They will also collect data and establish a database on oxygen use at hospitals and health centres.

The ventilator coordination group will be led by Deputy Health Minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn, who will be supported by Lương Ngọc Khuê, director of the health ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment.

The other 11 members of the group are also leaders of departments and hospitals under the ministry, and experts from other health-related units.

They will be responsible for reviewing and keeping track of the number and types of ventilators available at hospitals nationwide, including the high flow nasal cannulae (HFNC), as well as the hospitals' ventilator demands.

They are also tasked with coordinating distribution of the ventilators and HFNCs for COVID-19 patients, and training medical staff on taking care of the machines. — VNS