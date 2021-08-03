Oxygen, ventilator coordination groups formed to facilitate COVID-19 treatment

HÀ NỘI — Two working groups were established by the Ministry of Health Monday to facilitate COVID-19 treatment nationwide.
One will be responsible for coordinating medical oxygen distribution and the other for ventilator use among COVID-19 patients.
The oxygen coordination group will be led by Deputy Health Minister Trần Văn Thuấn. He will be supported by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, deputy director of the health ministry's Department of Medical Equipment and Works, and Hà Anh Đức, chief officer of the ministry's office.
The 13 other group members are leaders of departments and hospitals under the ministry, the HCM City's Department of Health, and other health-related units.
They will be responsible for keeping track of the use of medical oxygen at hospitals and health centres nationwide, facilitating oxygen production at suppliers across the country, and coordinating oxygen supplies to hospitals at all levels.
They will also collect data and establish a database on oxygen use at hospitals and health centres.
The ventilator coordination group will be led by Deputy Health Minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn, who will be supported by Lương Ngọc Khuê, director of the health ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment.
The other 11 members of the group are also leaders of departments and hospitals under the ministry, and experts from other health-related units.
They will be responsible for reviewing and keeping track of the number and types of ventilators available at hospitals nationwide, including the high flow nasal cannulae (HFNC), as well as the hospitals' ventilator demands.
They are also tasked with coordinating distribution of the ventilators and HFNCs for COVID-19 patients, and training medical staff on taking care of the machines. — VNS
- Chuka Umunna: This is why our new party will not be forming a ‘pro-Remain alliance’ for the European elections
- A Franco-German joint parliament for better EU coordination
- EU Parliament poll: Farage's Brexit Party surges as Eurosceptic groups rise
- At random with Martin Laing 04.04.19
- New art therapy group promotes mental health
- Pele 'doing well' after undergoing treatment in Paris hospital
- Change UK
- The future of Spain: five parties, two models
- ISIS, local terrorists behind Sri Lanka bombings but questions remain
- Opinion: There is a gap in the market for defecting MPs – voters are far too sensible for Labour and the Tories
- Twins born days before the abortion limit defy incredible odds to survive
- 'I might have had her for a bit longer'
- Meet the incredible dogs saving the lives of children who suffer from epilepsy
- Calderdale planning applications
- Planned Brexit motorway blockades fail to deliver major disruption
- Hyperbaric Chamber charity pays tribute to its predecessor
- McAvoy completes £15m building installation phase for hospital
- Who are the key figures in the Mueller probe?
- Endometriosis 'shrouded in myth'
- EU industrial policy under the spotlight as elections loom
Oxygen, ventilator coordination groups formed to facilitate COVID-19 treatment have 532 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.