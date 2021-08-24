Overseas Vietnamese – inseparable part of the country

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made the statement in a recent interview with reporter from the People’s Army Newspaper, following the Politburo’s recent release of Conclusion No.120-KL/TW on Overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the new situation.

According to Minister Bui Thanh Son, under the sound direction and suitable guidelines and policies of the Party and State, the overseas Vietnamese community, with about 5.3 million people in over 130 countries and territories, has an increasingly stable life, always looks towards their homeland, and makes significant contributions to the cause of national construction and defense.

The 13th Party Congress set out the task of “comprehensively and strongly implementing the work of overseas Vietnamese,” assisting them in consolidating their legal status, developing and integrating into local society, and at the same time, actively contributing to the realization of the country’s development vision and goals.

As a result, the Politburo has just issued Conclusion No.120-KL/TW on OV affairs in the new situation, based on the results of the five years of implementing the Politburo’s Directive No.45-CT/TW dated May 19, 2015 on continuing to step up the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.36-NQ/TW dated March 26, 2004 on OV affairs.

Minister Bui Thanh Son noted that despite the difficulties facing the country since the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Party and State still attach importance to the Vietnamese expat community around the world. Therefore, the Vietnamese Government has implemented many policies and measures to take care of Vietnamese expats, as well as encourage them to observe pandemic prevention and control regulations in their host countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative offices abroad have urged host countries to support and care for the Vietnamese expat community. Approximately 136,000 Vietnamese nationals have returned home through 540 flights so far.

Despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to the call of the Party, State and the Vietnamese Fatherland Front, the overseas Vietnamese have made great contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, so far, overseas Vietnamese have donated more than VND 50 billion along with medical equipment and supplies to support Vietnam’s national COVID-19 vaccine fund and the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Meanwhile, many of them are actively contributing to vaccine research and technological transfer. In particular, they are working with Vietnamese representative offices abroad to carry out vaccine diplomacy, and advocating vaccination and medical support for Vietnam.

In the COVID-19 fight, Vietnamese expats have promoted the nation’s patriotism and beautiful traditions, strengthened great national solidarity, and helped to reinforce the Vietnamese community’s image, prestige, and position in the international arena.

Acknowledging OV's great achievements and contributions, Minister Bui Thanh Son underscored that the Party, State and people have always treasured the invaluable support of the overseas Vietnamese, hoping they would continue to back the country's guidelines and policies, standing side by side with the people at home in the COVID-19 combat.

Translated by Minh Anh