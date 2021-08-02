Overloaded Cat Lai Port to suspend receiving goods

By Le Anh

A view of the Cat Lai Port in HCMC's Thu Duc City. The Tan Cang Cat Lai Port in HCMC's Thu Duc City will temporarily stop receiving imported goods of enterprises that are suspending operations due to Covid-19 as well as commodities that occupy a large yard capacity from August 5 – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – The Tan Cang Cat Lai Port in HCMC's Thu Duc City will temporarily stop receiving imported goods from enterprises that are suspending operations due to Covid-19 as well as commodities that occupy a large yard capacity from August 5, as the port is overwhelmed with container backlogs.

According to the Saigon Newport Corporation, which manages the Cat Lai Port, amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in the south, the container backlogs at the port have soared sharply as many enterprises and factories have scaled down their business.

Due to the huge container backlogs, the port will suspend the receipt of imported goods of suspended businesses and has encouraged vessels entering the port to receive goods for export only. The port will also stop receiving goods that occupy a large yard capacity such as extra-long, extra-heavy, oversized and overloaded goods.

Besides this, the transshipment of refrigerated goods will be temporarily stopped until August 16. Based on the container backlogs, the port can apply the quota of imported goods on each service route unloaded at the yard. If the container backlogs at the port reach 100% of their capacity, the port will stop receiving cargo vessels.

The port also recommended that enterprises make arrangements to receive goods at the Hiep Phuoc and Cai Mep ports or register their delivery locations at dry ports near their factories and companies. The Cat Lai Port will support shipping lines and customers to work with customs agencies to conduct procedures for cargo declarations.

