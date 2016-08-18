Over 5,000 objects on People’s Public Security collected

PANO – As many as 5,159 valuable objects highlighting the People’s Public Security force, have been collected during the three-year program “Collecting and Popularizing the People’s Public Security’s history-related objects”, announced the program’s organizing panel at a press briefing on August 17th at the People’s Public Security Museum.

The program was launched nationwide in 2013. Together with collecting objects, the organizing panel has, over the past three years, organized a number of typical artistic exchanges, built and put into operation the website kyvatlichsucand.vn, and cooperated with the People’s Public Security Newspaper to launch a contest of newspaper articles and TV reports on exhibits and historical witnesses involved in the force.

Moreover, the organizing panel has also compiled and published seven books on the exhibits.

Attentively, during the program, more than 120 collected special TV reports and documentaries have been made and broadcast, contributing to the popularization of those historical objects among TV viewers.

Nearly 400 typical objects out of the 5,159 newly collected ones were selected to be exhibited at the museum.

On the occasion, the organizing panel presented various awards to groups and individuals in acknowledgement of their achievements gained during the program and thanked VinGroup for its sponsorship and accompany with the program.

Translated by Mai Huong

