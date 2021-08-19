Over 5 million get COVID shots in HCM City

A person with disability in HCM City is vaccinated against COVID-19 at home. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – Over five million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in HCM City so far, according to the national vaccination portal.

That is equivalent to 71 per cent of the 6.9 million people aged over 18.

The city administration said it needs another 13 million doses to ensure everyone gets two shots.

Deputy director of the HCM City Department of Health, Nguyễn Hoài Nam, said the city plans to give the second shot to 15 per cent of the eligible population by September 15.

So far it has allotted 4.4 million doses of AstraZeneca, Vero Cell, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines.

The city has imported two million doses of Vero Cell in two batches. The first batch, imported on July 31 and approved by the ministry, is being used, and the second batch is being examined by the ministry. – VNS