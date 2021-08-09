Over 4,100 new Covid-19 infections reported

The Saigon Times

Motorcyclists stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung District. Vietnam reported 9,340 Covid-19 cases in total today, August 9 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam's Covid-19 tally rose by 4,185 cases this evening, August 9, with two imported cases and 4,183 domestic cases in 30 provinces and cities, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Among the domestic infections, the source of transmission of 770 cases remains unknown.

HCMC as usual accounted for the most, at 1,642 cases. The neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai reported 1,162 and 355 cases, respectively. The remaining cases were found in 27 other localities nationwide.

Accordingly, the country saw a daily spike of 9,340 cases today, dropping 350 cases compared to yesterday. The new cases were mostly reported in HCMC with 3,991 cases, Binh Duong with 2,887 cases, and Dong Nai with 538 cases.

The ministry added that 4,423 other coronavirus patients were declared free of the disease on the same day, sending the country's total recoveries to more than 75,900 cases.

Also, the ministry confirmed 360 more Covid-19 deaths, with HCMC alone reporting 269, followed by Tien Giang, Dong Nai and Long An among others.

According to a report released at a Covid-19-related online meeting held this morning, the HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Center's second phase has been put into service with 700 beds to promptly receive and treat severely- and critically-ill patients.

In related news, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap today lifted the lockdown order on the Sa Dec General Hospital, which is located in the province's Sa Dec City.

Earlier, the province discovered a patient at the hospital was infected with Covid-19 on June 24. Following the detection of this case, the hospital was put under lockdown and then became a big coronavirus hotspot in the province.

Over the past two weeks, the hospital had periodically conducted Covid tests for 458 medical workers, 141 patients and their family members who were under quarantine at the hospital. All of them have tested negative for the virus twice.

Aside from the removal of the lockdown order, the hospital was converted into a field hospital to receive and treat moderately and severely ill Covid-19 patients. Also, an intensive care unit with 50 beds will be set up at the hospital, aimed at minimizing the number of Covid-19 fatalities.

As of this evening, Dong Thap had reported 4,045 domestic infections in the current wave, which began on April 27. Of them, 77 had died.

