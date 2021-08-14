Over 1800 severe COVID-19 cases receive remote consultation for treatment via Telehealth

After more than a year since its launch in April 2020, more than 200 hospitals around the country have frequently used the platform for remote consultation. This platform has hosted around 600 consultation sessions and over 200 professional training sessions. A total of 35 remote surgical consultation sessions were carried out. To date, over 1,600 medical records have been submitted to the Telehealth platform.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said at a ceremony to launch the Telehealth platform and the National Technology Center for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 8 that his ministry will use online medical examination and treatment registration for all people in the future, as well as promote the use of technological advancements such as big data and artificial intelligence in healthcare management.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the nation, Viettel has promoted the application of digital transformation solutions and information technology (IT), including Telehealth, to the COVID-19 prevention and control. Telehealth platform has effectively provided remote consultation for difficult cases, especially severe COVID-19 patients. In addition, Viettel has also put into operation a national COVID-19 vaccination management platform, meeting all vaccination requirements of the Ministry of Health.

Translated by Chung Anh