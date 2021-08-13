Over 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Việt Nam: VNVC

- Large fishing ships resume operations at La Gi Port
HÀ NỘI — 1,113,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Friday morning, according to the Việt Nam Vaccine Company (VNVC).
This is the eighth shipment from the VNVC's order of 30 million doses with AstraZeneca, the entirety of which would be handed over to the health ministry at a not-for-profit price.
VNVC earlier stated that starting from July, each week, AstraZeneca would ship about 1 million doses of vaccine to Việt Nam, and the commitment has been largely kept.
To date, 5.5 million doses, or nearly 20 per cent of the deal, have been delivered, nearly six months after the first batch reached Việt Nam in late February.
VNVC said it was also in talks with other vaccine manufacturers for potential deals.
With the latest batch, Việt Nam currently has received some 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in total, mostly AstraZeneca (11.5 million), Moderna (5 million), and Sinopharm's Vero Cell (1.5 million).
The health ministry has warned that in the third quarter, deliveries would be few and far between, and most of the vaccines from international commitments and purchase deals would arrive in droves in the final quarter of the year.
Over 13 million doses have been administered in Việt Nam, with more than 1.1 million people being fully vaccinated. — VNS
