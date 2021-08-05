Nine global agritech entrepreneurs supported to scale solutions in Viet Nam

An Australia-funded project has chosen nine leading agritech scale-ups from overseas to enter the Vietnamese market with an aim of solving the country's most pressing agrifood challenges, according to the Australian Embassy in Ha Noi.
Funded by the Australian Government through its Aust4Innovation, GRAFT Challenge Vietnam is designed to give promising innovators from around the world necessary support to scale into Viet Nam with effective solutions for agrifood challenges.
Applicants competing in the challenge came from 16 countries, including the US, Israel, Australia, India, and Thailand. Proposed solutions included integrated IoT solutions to improve water quality in local aquaculture systems; microbial solutions for environmentally-friendly crop health management; and microclimate monitoring and control systems for safer and more energy-efficient piggeries.
"Agrifood is a priority sector for Australia's development efforts in Viet Nam, and we believe these companies have the potential to kickstart a wave of agricultural innovation in the country," said Tom Wood, Programme Director of Aus4Innovation after the finalist announcement.
Prior to the challenge, the GRAFT team had convened industry working groups of Vietnamese agribusiness corporates to identify the unique challenges that face Viet Nam's crops and plantations, aquaculture, and livestock industries. Many of these challenges were related to climate-driven production risk, improving feed cost-efficiency, reducing post-harvest losses, and building consumer trust.
This August the nine scale-ups will begin receiving GRAFT's 15-week programme of tailored support, during which a network of in-market experts will provide bespoke consultation to help the scale-ups validate their technologies. This phase of the program will culminate with the scale-ups presenting their solutions to Vietnamese agricultural corporations at an intensive week-long roadshow. — VNS
- Start-ups must go global, says Grabs Viet Nam chief
- Viet Nam Coffee Day connects local and foreign firms
- AES, MoIT ink deal on Son My 2 power plant in Viet Nam
- Singapore organic food brand comes to Viet Nam
- Việt Nam making progress in improving competitiveness
- Start-ups must ‘go global’, says Grab’s Việt Nam chief
- Việt Nam Coffee Day connects local and foreign firms
- Việt Nam seeks closer ties with Rwanda, Guinea
- Việt Nam and US boost comprehensive co-operation
- Domestic reforms propel Việt Nam’s robust economic growth: WB
- Over 300 firms to participate in HCM City machinery, supporting industry fairs
- Vice President Thinh addresses Global Summit of Women’s opening ceremony
- PM discusses solutions to bottlenecks facing farmers
- The DW Global Media Forum boot camp 2019
- Kali Prasad to be on TiE Global Board
- Russia supports businesses in cooperation with Vietnam: Deputy PM Kozak
- YES BANK launches marketplace for startup developed solutions
- The seven megatrends that could beat global warming: 'There is reason for hope'
- #StandTaller Movement for Women Entrepreneurs
- Ada Ventures launches with a $34M fund aimed at super-charging diverse global founders
Nine global agritech entrepreneurs supported to scale solutions in Viet Nam have 454 words, post on bizhub.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.