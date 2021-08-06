Nha Trang military command supports needy Armenians

Reportedly, the command was informed about the difficulties facing an Armenian elderly – Mrs. Rita, aged 86 and her daughter Ella, aged 56 in the city by the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association of Khanh Hoa province.

Immediately, the command prepared necessaries, including 10kg of rice, two boxes of instant noodles, sugar, seasoning powder, soy sauce, vegetables, and others, to give to the two women. The gift was from the "Zero dong" stall program which the command has been implementing with the aim of supporting local people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rita and her daughter taught English in the city. They lost their jobs for months; therefore, they have faced a lot of difficulties in life.

Earlier, the Khanh Hoa provincial Military Command and the provincial Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association presented 100 gifts to COVID-19-affected Russian people in Nha Trang city.

Translated by Song Anh