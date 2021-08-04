New vaccination centre opens in Lâm Đồng Province

Lâm Đồng Province in the Central Highlands gets a new vaccination centre, which is expected to help immunise ethnic people living in remote areas. Photo: nld.com.vn

LÂM ĐỒNG – The Việt Nam Vaccination Joint Stock Company has set up a vaccination centre on National Route No 20 in Central Highlands Lâm Đồng Province's Đức Trọng District.

It is its 57th centre.

According to Phạm Ngọc Khoa Nguyên, director of the centre, it is the first such large centre in the province, and can handle 500-1,000 people a day.

It helps save people the effort and cost of travelling to Đà Lạt City for shots.

It also targets vaccinating ethnic people living in remote areas.

In the mountainous terrain, which hampers travel, especially in remote areas where many ethnic minorities live, the centre is expected to help prevent certain infectious diseases.

With its good storage practice (GSP) standard vaccine warehouse, the centre can store many vaccines in large quantities.

Nguyên said all the vaccines are genuine and imported from leading corporations in the country and world. VNS