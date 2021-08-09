New strategy: Vietnam allows many F0s to home quarantine

The Ministry of Health has allowed Covid-19 patients who show no symptoms and with low viral load to be quarantined at home.
If they are hospitalized, they can go home after seven days if they meet certain conditions, according to the latest dispatch issued by the Ministry of Health.
From August 7, people will be instructed to take samples for the SARS-CoV-2 test at home.
The Ministry of Health has required all localities to perform rapid covid testing and screening on a large scale, firstly in blocked areas, areas of very high risk, of people at a high risk of infection, and those with cough and fever. This action will help detect and remove Covid-19 patients out of the community as quickly as possible.
The dispatch includes new content:
1/ People and workers at production and business establishments and industrial zones and clusters will be guided to take samples for testing at home.
2/ Asymptomatic Covid-19 cases who are being treated at medical facilities will be discharged on the 7th day if the RT-PCR test is negative or has a low viral load (CT value ≥ 30). These patients will be monitored at home.
3/The patients who were detected in the community and show no clinical symptoms and have a low viral load (CT value ≥ 30) are allowed to be treated at home. Previously, this regulation was only applied in HCM City.
4/For patients who have met criteria for being discharged from the hospital according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health, during the time of self-monitoring at home, if they are re-infected with the virus, they will not be quarantined at medical establishments, and measures to isolate and handle the outbreak are not required. These cases will be under medical monitoring. They can contact a medical facility for care and monitoring if having symptoms.
The Ministry of Health asked localities to accelerate vaccinations for people 18 years of age and older. Priority will be given to epidemic-hit areas, frontline workers, the elderly, those with underlying diseases, staff of embassies and consulates of other countries in Vietnam, and frontline forces in economic development (investors, businesses, industrial parks, groups providing essential services, groups ensuring circulation and supply of essential goods).
Thuy Hanh
