New campus of US Embassy worth $1.2b to be constructed in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday witnessed the signing of a lease for a new US Embassy campus in Hà Nội.
The project is estimated to be worth US$1.2 billion and will be located on a 3.2 ha area.
Under the witness of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng and chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chu Ngọc Anh, the lease was signed by US Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Hà Nội Christopher Klein and director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Bùi Duy Cường.
According to the US Embassy in Hà Nội, the new site is "a modern urban landscape that also reflects the city's culture and vitality".
The new embassy will ensure the US platform for diplomacy in Hà Nội is positioned to support — and be a symbol of — co-operation, friendship, and progress for many years to come.
The campus will be located in Cầu Giấy District.
The project has completed site selection and planning and is designed to incorporate the architectural elements, safety needs, and size requirements needed to provide a safe, secure, modern, and resilient space for US agencies and staff to carry out their work.
A ground-breaking ceremony will take place at an appropriate time in the future.
Inspired by UNESCO World Heritage Hạ Long Bay in northeast Việt Nam, the building materials portray the forward-looking, reflective, and transparent approach to US diplomacy. Inspired by the agricultural traditions of farming and rice production, as seen in the landforms from the Mekong and Red River delta regions, the landscape connects the site with its own history as an active rice paddy field as recently as the early 2000s. — VNS
- Millions think the new iPhones are worth going into debt for
- Eyesore next door: Rotting interiors at 140-yr.-old S.I. site, where historic houses await new life
- Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg to donate $100M for Cornell Tech ‘Genius School’ campus on Roosevelt Island
- City University of New York class builds up minority contractors
- What Is Faculty Diversity Worth to a University?
- Expedia campus opens next week to first employees — the Wi-Fi rocks await
- UNLV celebrates opening of the new football facility
- Trump's State Department Has No Idea What to Do About Jamal Khashoggi's Disappearance
- Google is building a new $1billion New York campus
- Amazon has a big target on its back going into 2019
- Fordham's scenic tower: Buzz over new anchor building
- City constructs campaign hoping to lure tech savvy schools to power future workforce
- The College of New Rochelle is for sale — and comes with a castle
- Does luxury still live in New York?
- A New York City Train Station Opens for the First Time After Being Destroyed in 9/11
- Hofstra University partners with hospitals for new school
- Property values in New York are on the rise again, but so are your city taxes
- Facebook Wants You to Know It Has an Election 'War Room'
- Change in empty lots worth crowing about
- THEMAL: DelDOT should build new Brandywine Creek crossing
New campus of US Embassy worth $1.2b to be constructed in Hà Nội have 550 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.