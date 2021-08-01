Naval soldiers help distressed old man

Previously on the early morning of the same day, Nguyen Viet Chung in his 90s, from Che residential quarter in Hai Son ward, Do Son district, Hai Phong city, went to a mountainous area to collect rose myrtle fruits. However, he did not return home as he should have.
At midday, Chung's family members found out he had fainted on a hill near Radar Station 500. Due to the sloping terrain, they could not take their father home by themselves so they ran to the station asking for help.
Immediately, the station sent three troops to the scene. Despite the unfavorable downhill paths, the troops took turns carrying the distressed man on their backs to the unit's infirmary.
After having a rest, Chung was well again and went home. Reportedly, the scorching sun had made him exhausted. His family sent sincere thanks to the station's troops for their timely support.
Source: Baohaiquan
Translated by Chung Anh
